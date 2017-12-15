Filed Under:dallas police, Galveston Police, police chief, Vernon Hale
Vernon Hale (Source: @ChiefHaleDPD/Twitter)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A veteran Dallas officer has been named police chief in Galveston.

The Galveston City Council on Thursday approved hiring Dallas Deputy Chief Vernon Hale. Hale will replace Galveston police Chief Rick Boyle, who’s retiring.

The 47-year-old Hale, who’s known for his support of community policy, begins his new job on Jan. 2. He’ll earn $130,000 annually.

Hale has been with the Dallas Police Department since 1992 and is deputy chief of the Southeast Patrol Division. He’s also commander of the Dallas Underwater Recovery Team.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch