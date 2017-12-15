Vernon Hale (Source: @ChiefHaleDPD/Twitter)
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A veteran Dallas officer has been named police chief in Galveston.
The Galveston City Council on Thursday approved hiring Dallas Deputy Chief Vernon Hale. Hale will replace Galveston police Chief Rick Boyle, who’s retiring.
The 47-year-old Hale, who’s known for his support of community policy, begins his new job on Jan. 2. He’ll earn $130,000 annually.
Hale has been with the Dallas Police Department since 1992 and is deputy chief of the Southeast Patrol Division. He’s also commander of the Dallas Underwater Recovery Team.
