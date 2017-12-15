DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A child was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles. The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Elston Drive and Greenspan Avenue in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

According to witnesses at the scene, a gray sedan slammed into a blue SUV. The force of that impact caused the larger vehicle to spin around and run into the school bus. Witnesses also stated that, after the wreck, the female driver of the gray sedan said that she had fallen asleep behind the wheel.

An official with the Dallas Police Department confirmed that one child was aboard the Dallas Independent School District bus at the time of the crash, along with the bus driver. Both of these individuals were transported to Charlton Methodist Hospital as a precaution. They are expected to be okay.

There has been no word about the drivers of the other two vehicles, and no names have been released.