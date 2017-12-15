FORT WORTH (CBS11)—If you’ve flown out of DFW International Airport anytime during the past three decades chances are you have noticed there is one airline in particular that maintains an overwhelming presence there.

American Airlines made the move to North Texas in 1979, and cemented itself into the aviation history books of DFW.

American Airlines, Vice President of Airport Affairs and Facilities Tim Skipworth said, “With the move to the area in 1979 and then the hubbing of the airport in 1981 we have had a great presence in the Metroplex ever since.”

Skipworth added that over the years the company has expanded just as much as the region.

“As the Dallas-Fort Worth area has grown we’ve grown right along with it,” said Skipworth.

More than 31,000 people are employed by American Airlines in the DFW area alone according to Skipworth.

Their state-of-the-art facilities on their campus just south of DFW Airport constantly have construction and expansion projects going on, and Skipworth says it’s all in an effort to continue to expand.

He says the recent merger with US Airways promises to make American Airlines a strong main stay in the DFW Metroplex for generations to come.

“The opportunities that DFW has given us to connect people through DFW to other place and get them on to the rest of the world has been fantastic,” said Skipworth