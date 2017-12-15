CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:air travel, American Airlines, DFW International Airport, DFW Moments, Local TV

FORT WORTH (CBS11)—If you’ve flown out of DFW International Airport anytime during the past three decades chances are you have noticed there is one airline in particular that maintains an overwhelming presence there.

American Airlines made the move to North Texas in 1979, and cemented itself into the aviation history books of DFW.

gettyimages 862483498 DFW Moments: American Airlines

(credit: DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images)

American Airlines, Vice President of Airport Affairs and Facilities Tim Skipworth said, “With the move to the area in 1979 and then the hubbing of the airport in 1981 we have had a great presence in the Metroplex ever since.”

Skipworth added that over the years the company has expanded just as much as the region.

“As the Dallas-Fort Worth area has grown we’ve grown right along with it,” said Skipworth.

More than 31,000 people are employed by American Airlines in the DFW area alone according to Skipworth.

Their state-of-the-art facilities on their campus just south of DFW Airport constantly have construction and expansion projects going on, and Skipworth says it’s all in an effort to continue to expand.

He says the recent merger with US Airways promises to make American Airlines a strong main stay in the DFW Metroplex for generations to come.

“The opportunities that DFW has given us to connect people through DFW to other place and get them on to the rest of the world has been fantastic,” said Skipworth

