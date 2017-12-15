Hoping to match the viral success of their 2016 Christmas video, the Euless Fire Department is getting back in the holiday spirit.
Last year, the Euless Fire Department created a Christmas themed video that had over 2.5 million views. Looking to beat the previous record, they have done it again!
“We wanted to come up with something creative that we thought our citizens would enjoy and would help get everyone in a festive mood” they wrote on a Facebook post.
The new video has already been viewed over 20,000 times as of Friday morning.
Check out the 2016 video below.