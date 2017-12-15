Filed Under:Christmas, Euless, Euless Fire Department, Facebook, festive mood, Video, Viral Video

Hoping to match the viral success of their 2016 Christmas video, the Euless Fire Department is getting back in the holiday spirit.

Last year, the Euless Fire Department created a Christmas themed video that had over 2.5 million views. Looking to beat the previous record, they have done it again!

“We wanted to come up with something creative that we thought our citizens would enjoy and would help get everyone in a festive mood” they wrote on a Facebook post.

The new video has already been viewed over 20,000 times as of Friday morning.

Check out the 2016 video below.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch