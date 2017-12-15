Filed Under:ex-soldier, Fort Hood, Local TV, Thomas Anthony Chestnut Jr., threat

WACO, Texas (AP) — An ex-soldier from Texas has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for threatening to go on a shooting rampage at Fort Hood.

Prosecutors say a judge in Waco sentenced Thomas Anthony Chestnut Jr. on Dec. 8.

In September, a jury found the 29-year-old Drippings Springs man guilty of threatening a uniformed service member and using interstate communications to threaten injury.

Trial evidence showed Chestnut called Fort Hood in February saying he was a former soldier wrongly accused of a crime.

He said he’d shoot soldiers at the Army post if he didn’t receive back pay.

In 2009, 13 people were killed in a shooting at Fort Hood.

Nidal Hasan, a former U.S. Army major, was convicted and sentenced to death in that shooting.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch