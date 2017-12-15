CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have agreed to trade left-hander Matt Moore to the Texas Rangers for prospects, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said Friday.

The swap was pending a physical, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither club had announced the deal.

gettyimages 850277292 AP Source: Giants Agree To Trade Matt Moore To Rangers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – SEPTEMBER 20: Matt Moore #45 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Colorado Rockies in the top of the first inning at AT&T Park on September 20, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

San Francisco last month exercised Moore’s $7 million option for 2018. He went 6-15 with a 5.52 ERA in 174 1/3 innings last season, setting a career high for losses, as the Giants finished last in the NL West. He allowed a career-worst 107 earned runs.

He would join a rotation featuring 13-game winner Martin Perez and Cole Hamels, who won 11 games this year. Right-hander Andrew Cashner, another 11-game winner, became a free agent after completing a $10 million, one-year deal with Texas.

Texas went 78-84 and finished third in the AL West behind the World Series champion Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Angels.

San Francisco acquired Moore at the 2016 trade deadline from Tampa Bay for third baseman Matt Duffy. The lefty’s best season came in 2013, when he was 17-4 with the Rays.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the agreement.

