DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A student at Pease Elementary School brought a loaded gun that discharged inside of a backpack in a third grade classroom on Thursday, according to a letter sent to parents from the principal’s office.

The letter said it happened at the end of the school day and no students or staff were hurt.

“Understandably, this news causes great concern, but please be assured that safety is our number one priority and a thorough investigation is underway,” the letter said.

The letter was signed by Sharri Zachary, Assistant Principal, Johnny Gassaway, Assistant Principal and Jean McGill, Interim Principal.

The letter urged parents with firearms in the home to “make sure they are kept locked away in a safe location and out of your children’s reach. We also encourage you to take this time to talk to your children about gun safety and how to report an incident to an adult.  Please make sure your student does not bring items that are banned from schools, by checking their backpacks daily.”

