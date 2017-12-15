NORMAN, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An Oklahoma judge is to decide whether to sentence to death a man convicted of decapitating a co-worker in 2014.

Jurors earlier this year recommended the death sentence for Alton Nolen after convicting him in the beheading death of 54-year-old Colleen Hufford at Vaughan Foods, food processing plant in Moore. A judge will decide Friday whether to follow that recommendation or sentence him instead to life in prison without parole.

Investigators said Nolen had just been suspended from his job for making racial remarks when he walked inside the company’s administrative office and attacked Hufford. During the attack the 33-year-old is said to stabbed another co-worker repeatedly.

Police say the attack only stopped when the company’s chief operating officer, who is also a reserve sheriff’s deputy, shot Nolen.

His attorneys argued that he is mentally ill and that he believed he was doing the right thing because of his delusional misinterpretations of the Quran.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)