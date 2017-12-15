DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of North Texans came together today to take a stand against bullying. A student at E. B. Comstock Middle School in Dallas was escorted to class in a way that administrators and police hope will send a loud and clear message.

Alissa Wade wasn’t just escorted by one person, but dozens who showed up to support her. The soft-spoken 12-year-old has had a tough year. Her mother, Alessia Wade, said he daughter has been bullied. “When they’re walking home from school they’re pushing her in the street… she’s been spit on.”

Her mom said it’s been hard on the family seeing Alissa struggle as her peers taunt her. “Everyday she’s ready to go to school, she’s eager to learn and I tell her nothing stays the same forever I promise you it don’t [sic].”

Things did indeed change for the girl today and it started when Dallas police Officer Lamar Glass III heard about the young girl’s issues. He said supporting her would also help others. “If we can bring awareness to bullying it will change things,” he said.

When the family contacted their community police officer – which just happens to be Glass – he worked with school administrators to arrange a very special day for Alissa. Along with staff at the school, the non-profit organization First Stripe, whose mission is to encourage and support first-responders as they form relationships in the community, stepped in to help.

Today more than 50 bikers showed up at Alissa’s door to escort her to school and needless to say she was pleased. “It feels good,” she said. “I’m happy.”

Reviving their engines members of B3 Against Bullying and other biker groups made a loud entrance as they pulled up to Comstock Middle School. It was a joyful noise for Principal Gerald Bennett who along with teachers and staff had a message for his student. “My hope for Alissa is that she realizes that we are supporting her and we will continue to support her.”

The escort was a loud and direct attempt to show that there are those who stand with Alissa and against bullies.

With all eyes on her, Alissa used her voice to send a message to others who might be struggling. “Just know that it’s going to be okay.” In addition to her roaring school escort, First Stripe started a donation drive that got Alissa new clothes, weekly healthy food deliveries to her home, a spa day, fitness equipment and a makeover.

Now that a partnership has been forged between the school, police and other organizations the adults say they’ll be coming together on a regular basis to show other signs of support for students who might be bullied.