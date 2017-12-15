Filed Under:Britain, British throne, Kensington Palace, Local TV, May wedding, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding, St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle

LONDON (AP)Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be held on May 19.

“His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018,” the statement read.

The palace announced the date Friday and confirmed the ceremony will take place in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The couple announced their engagement last month after an 18-month romance.

The 33-year-old prince, who is fifth in line to the British throne, and the 36-year-old American actress met through a mutual friend in 2016.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch