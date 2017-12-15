Yesterday High: 62; Rain: 0.00”; Normal High: 57; Normal Low: 37
- Chilly this morning….clear and cool this afternoon.
- Rain chances increase late Saturday…ending early Sunday.
- Another SLIGHT rain chance late Monday.
- Sunny….dry….with above normal temps Tues.-Thurs.
- Strong cold front arrives late Thurs. MUCH colder Fri. – Christmas. Monitoring precip. chances.
- <2.43”> deficit at DFW.
Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High: Mid to upper 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: Low to mid 30s. Wind: Lt. Var.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: Near 60. Wind: South 10-15 mph.
Saturday night: Cloudy and cool. 70% chance of rain.
Sunday: Decreasing clouds and pleasant. High: Low to mid 60s.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers late. High: Low 60s.
Tuesday-Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: Mid to upper 60s.
Friday. Cloudy, windy and MUCH colder! Monitoring the chance for precipitation. Highs: 30s!
