By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, Dallas, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, Rain, Texas, Weather, Winter

Yesterday High: 62;  Rain: 0.00”;  Normal High: 57; Normal Low: 37

  • Chilly this morning….clear and cool this afternoon.
  • Rain chances increase late Saturday…ending early Sunday.
  • Another SLIGHT rain chance late Monday.
  • Sunny….dry….with above normal temps Tues.-Thurs.
  • Strong cold front arrives late Thurs. MUCH colder Fri. – Christmas. Monitoring precip. chances.
  • <2.43”> deficit at DFW.

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High: Mid to upper 50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: Low to mid 30s. Wind: Lt. Var.

Saturday: Increasing clouds. High: Near 60. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

Saturday night: Cloudy and cool. 70% chance of rain.

Sunday: Decreasing clouds and pleasant. High: Low to mid 60s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers late. High: Low 60s.

Tuesday-Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: Mid to upper 60s.

Friday. Cloudy, windy and MUCH colder! Monitoring the chance for precipitation. Highs: 30s!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch