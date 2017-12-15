Filed Under:flooding, Harvey, Houston, Houston Independent School District, Houston ISD, Houston school district, Hurricane Damage, Hurricane Harvey, Local TV, schools, storm evacuees, Tropical Storm Harvey

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston school district board has voted to demolish and rebuild four elementary schools severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey floods.

The board action Thursday night clears the way for the reconstruction of the Braeburn, Scarborough, Kolter and Mitchell elementary schools. The $126 million plan also would include elevating the rebuilt schools to ease the threat of damage from future flooding.

gettyimages 841639950 Board OKs Rebuilding 4 Houston Schools Ravaged By Harvey

Volunteers and students from C.E. King High School help to clean up the school after torrential rains caused widespread flooding in the area during Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey on September 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi on August 25, dumped around 50 inches of rain in and around areas of Houston and Southeast Texas. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The work will be paid for by a combination of reserve funds from the operations budget and Tax Increment Reinvestment funds.

The four schools together had nearly 2,900 students last school year. Students now are in temporary quarters and the new buildings likely wouldn’t be completed until at least 2020.

Three other schools closed by the August storm won’t be demolished.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch