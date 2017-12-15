FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A shoplifting suspect trying to get away from the JCPenney at 2607 Preston Road, struck at least one car and a pedestrian in the parking lot.
An officer responding to the shoplifting call saw the suspect’s car strike the pedestrian and drive away.
The officer initiated a pursuit that went into Plano southbound on Preston Road where the suspect was eventually stopped south of Legacy Drive and taken into custody.
The suspect has been identified as Cassandra Timmons, 57 of Dallas.
The victim, a 61-year-old woman was taken Frisco medics to Texas Health Resources Hospital in Plano with unknown injuries.
Anyone with information on this crime can contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.