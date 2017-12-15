CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Chancellor William McRaven, Local TV, University of Texas System, UT Board of Regents

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – University of Texas System Chancellor William McRaven says he will leave the school in May.

The retired Navy Admiral and former special operations leader is citing non-serious health concerns.

McRaven informed the system’s Board of Regents of his decision by phone during a meeting Friday.

McRaven had multiple recent clashes with the Regents, and his three-year contract expires at the end of the year.

As head of U.S. Special Operations Command, he directed the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden.

Former United States Navy Vice Admiral William McRaven testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill June 28, 2011 in Washington, DC. Credited for organizing and executing Operation Neptune’s Spear, the special ops raid that led to the death of Osama bin Laden, McRaven has been nominated to command the United State Special Operations Command. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

