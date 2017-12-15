AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – University of Texas System Chancellor William McRaven says he will leave the school in May.
The retired Navy Admiral and former special operations leader is citing non-serious health concerns.
McRaven informed the system’s Board of Regents of his decision by phone during a meeting Friday.
McRaven had multiple recent clashes with the Regents, and his three-year contract expires at the end of the year.
As head of U.S. Special Operations Command, he directed the raid that killed Osama Bin Laden.
