CHICAGO – A family’s dog was attacked and injured by a coyote this week in Northfield, Illinois, CBS Chicago reports.

It was Wednesday morning, and Boozer had to go, but as he looked for the perfect spot in his Northfield, Illinois, backyard, a coyote from the distance approaches him and attacked. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

“When you are running to work and you let your dog out for 30 seconds before you go, you think that’s going to be okay,” Boozer’s owner Barnaby Dinges said.

The terrier has been part of the family for about 15 years, and Dinges said. He hopes that sharing the surveillance video will show people what can happen in the span of just a few seconds.

