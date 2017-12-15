Filed Under:911 Wildlife, Coyote, coyote sightings, Coyotes, dog, Local TV, surveillance camera, Surveillance Video

CHICAGO – A family’s dog was attacked and injured by a coyote this week in Northfield, Illinois, CBS Chicago reports.

It was Wednesday morning, and Boozer had to go, but as he looked for the perfect spot in his Northfield, Illinois, backyard, a coyote from the distance approaches him and attacked. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

“When you are running to work and you let your dog out for 30 seconds before you go, you think that’s going to be okay,” Boozer’s owner Barnaby Dinges said.

The terrier has been part of the family for about 15 years, and Dinges said. He hopes that sharing the surveillance video will show people what can happen in the span of just a few seconds.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Rest Of The Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch