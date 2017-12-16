NORTH TEXAS RAINCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
JOSHUA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash Saturday evening, Joshua police say.

Police say officers responded to the 700 block of FM 917 at around 6:25 p.m. due to a two vehicle head-on collision.

A 20-year-old girl was transported to a hospital in Cleburne where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, three passengers in the other vehicle, two adults and a 12-year-old girl, were transported to a hospital in a private vehicle with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

