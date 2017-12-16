Christopher Hankins (Image via Denton County Sheriff's Office)
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer was arrested by the Aubrey Police Department Saturday morning for family violence assault. The officer was previously arrested last month for theft at a Walmart in Cross Roads, Texas.
The officer was identified as Christopher Hankins. Dallas police say he’s been with the department since August 2014.
According to police, Hawkins was already on administrative leave from a pending investigation for a theft arrest last month, after walking out of a Walmart with more than $800 worth of groceries He remains on administrative leave.