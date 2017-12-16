DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the past month, six Dallas children have been learning to live in a world without their mother. On Saturday, those children got a chance to forget about their pain.

Gabrielle Simmons was shot and killed during a robbery at a Dollar General where she was working. An armed 15-year-old demanded money, and even though police say she followed orders, the teenager shot her.

Dallas police have not forgotten this family.

There was a warehouse full of toys and volunteers and Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall with a secret up her sleeve. On Saturday, Dallas Santa Cops got the big man himself to make a special delivery.

Their destination: The Simmons household.

“On behalf of our family to yours, we just want to make the holiday as good as we could. So we brought you some bikes and some toys. And here is a personal gift from me to you and your family,” said Chief Hall to the Simmons children.

Police wanted to give the children a good Christmas after they lost their mother.

“It means a whole lot. It means a whole lot. It was a big surprise, and I know the kids were surprised as well,” said Gabrielle Simmons’ fiancee Aris Joseph.

For Dallas police, this isn’t just another case. The family has become a part of their’s.

“It was personal for me to come here and for me to let them know we love them. And whatever we need to do to make them a successful family, we will do that,” said Chief Hall.

Santa Cops is an organization that helps victims of crimes. They have been around since 1984.

The toys that were given to the family were provided by Toys For Tots.