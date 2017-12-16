CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
linda e1513470464262 Woman Donates Gifts To Children In Honor Of Husband, Son

Linda Sloss (CBS11)

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – An Oklahoma woman, originally from Irving, is giving back to the hospital that took care of her family for years. She collected over a thousand toys for the child patients at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Irving.

SUVs were stuffed with Christmas gifts Saturday for children in the hospital. It’s an annual tradition to deliver smiles to the sick kids.

Linda Sloss created “Brian’s Way” 20 years ago as a way to bring healing into her holiday. Her 25-year-old son, Brian – also a Marine – was killed by a drunk driver.

When her husband, Eddie, died three years late, it expanded to “Eddie and Brian’s Way.”

Eddie Sloss passed away at the medical center in Irving, and Brian was treated at the same place as a teenager.

On Saturday, two dozen friends and family members hauled gift-wrapped presents onto gurneys and presented them to sick children.

Linda Sloss is battling multiple sclerosis. While this may be her last trip, her son’s memory continues to inspire her to give back.

“His birthday’s December 22, and we did not know how we were going to get through that first year,” said Linda. “He loved children, and we wanted to do it his way.”

As Linda Sloss expects her multiple sclerosis to eventually get worse, she says her daughter and grandchildren will continue the tradition when she steps down.

