CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, Live Blog, Live Game Blog, NFL, Oakland Raiders

daloak fbheader Live Blog: Dallas Cowboys vs Oakland Raiders

Cowboys win 20-17.

4th quarter:

Bailey knocks home the 19-yard field goal to give Dallas a 20-17 lead with 1:44 left in the game.

Derek Carr hooked up with Michael Crabtree on a two-yard touchdown to tie the score at 17 with 10:30 left in the game.

3rd Quarter:

Dallas capped off an 11-play 75-yard drive with a Dak Prescott rushing touchdown. Cowboys lead 17-10 with 45 seconds left in the 3rd quarter.

The Cowboys called a fake punt deep in their own territory and it paid off as punter Chris Jones ran 24 yards for a first down.

Oakland intercepts Presscott for the second time of the game but can only get three points out of it. The game is tied 10-10 with 6:14 left in the 3rd quarter.

Oakland caps off a 90-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown catch by Michael Crabtree. Cowboys lead 10-7.

Halftime: Dallas leads 10-0.

2nd Quarter:

Giorgio Tavecchio missed a 39-yard field goal attempt to end the first half in Oakland. Dallas leads 10-0.

Raiders tight end Jared Cook caught a touchdown pass from Derek Carr but was called for pass interference.

Rod Smith ran it in from 1-yard out for his fifth touchdown in the last four games. Dallas leads 10-0 with 14:04 left in the first half.

1st Quarter:

After the first quarter in Oakland, Dallas leads 3-0 and are knocking on the door of the Raider’s end zone.

After a rough game last week, Dan Bailey comes on to knock through a 45-yard field goal attempt to give Dallas a 3-0 lead with 4;56 remaining in the first quarter.

Pregame:

Cowboys inactives:

Brice Butler, Orlando Scandrick, Trey Williams, Justin Durant, Lewis Neal, Blake Jarwin, David Irving

Cowboys rule out David Irving and Orlando Scandrick. 

Listen to Dallas Cowboys football in DFW on 105.3 The Fan and online at 1053thefan.com

Comments
  1. Jasika Jasmine (@Jasikajasmine1) says:
    December 18, 2017 at 7:13 am

    I follow you …And I also used to visit your site…
    You can download English movie with subtitle , Animation movie…
    Please click here http://www.demandbd420.com/

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch