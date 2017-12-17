Cowboys win 20-17.

4th quarter:

Bailey knocks home the 19-yard field goal to give Dallas a 20-17 lead with 1:44 left in the game.

Derek Carr hooked up with Michael Crabtree on a two-yard touchdown to tie the score at 17 with 10:30 left in the game.

3rd Quarter:

Dallas capped off an 11-play 75-yard drive with a Dak Prescott rushing touchdown. Cowboys lead 17-10 with 45 seconds left in the 3rd quarter.

The Cowboys called a fake punt deep in their own territory and it paid off as punter Chris Jones ran 24 yards for a first down.

Oakland intercepts Presscott for the second time of the game but can only get three points out of it. The game is tied 10-10 with 6:14 left in the 3rd quarter.

Oakland caps off a 90-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown catch by Michael Crabtree. Cowboys lead 10-7.

Halftime: Dallas leads 10-0.

2nd Quarter:

Giorgio Tavecchio missed a 39-yard field goal attempt to end the first half in Oakland. Dallas leads 10-0.

Raiders tight end Jared Cook caught a touchdown pass from Derek Carr but was called for pass interference.

Rod Smith ran it in from 1-yard out for his fifth touchdown in the last four games. Dallas leads 10-0 with 14:04 left in the first half.

1st Quarter:

After the first quarter in Oakland, Dallas leads 3-0 and are knocking on the door of the Raider’s end zone.

After a rough game last week, Dan Bailey comes on to knock through a 45-yard field goal attempt to give Dallas a 3-0 lead with 4;56 remaining in the first quarter.

Pregame:

Cowboys inactives:

Brice Butler, Orlando Scandrick, Trey Williams, Justin Durant, Lewis Neal, Blake Jarwin, David Irving

Cowboys rule out David Irving and Orlando Scandrick.

