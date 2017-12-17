FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot by authorities after pulling out a gun and firing at them during a traffic stop, Fort Worth police say.
Police say at around 1:12 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to assist a Tarrant County sheriff’s deputy in the 9100 block of West Freeway on the service road on a traffic stop after the deputy recognized the people from a previous call.
As Fort Worth officers were taking the passengers out of the vehicle, one of them refused to cooperate, according to police. Police believe the man had his hands in his pockets and refused to take them out.
Police say the man pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and began firing at the officers.
The officers and the sheriff’s deputy fired their weapons at the man, striking him in the wrist and thigh, police say.
He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Neither the officers nor the sheriff’s deputy were injured during the incident.