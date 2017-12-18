DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi are giving back this holiday season, but rather than hand over a check to a charity, they’re handing over a house. A mansion, actually.

They are gifting their 32,000 square foot home on Table Rock Lake to Camp Barnabas – the largest gift in the history of Barnabas, according to a Hamels Foundation news release.

Located in Southwest Missouri, Camp Barnabas is a non-profit organization making dreams come true for individuals with special needs and chronic illnesses.

During the past 24 years, Barnabas has provided life-changing experiences to more than 75,000 campers and missionaries, according to the news release.

“Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it,” said Cole Hamels. “Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

Barnabas also includes Barnabas Prep, a two-year faith-based collegiate program based in Branson, Missouri designed specifically to help students with special needs recognize their strengths and potential, while challenging them to grow into their best selves.

“Our mission is to change lives through disability ministry, and we’ve been strategically looking for ways to expand our ministry outside of a summer camp,” said Jason Brawner, CEO. “We have no doubt that this gift will allow us to do just that.”

Hamels, 33, is set to become a free agent after the 2019 season.