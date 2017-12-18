FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The southbound lanes of West Loop 820 in Fort Worth were shut down early Monday after a crash that spilled corn across the freeway. The incident happened at about 2:45 a.m. near Westpoint Boulevard, just to the north of Interstate-30.
An 18-wheeler was traveling northbound along the highway when the driver somehow lost control of the large vehicle. The big rig went across the median and into the southbound lanes, where it was struck by a pickup truck. The crash spilled corn, fluids and other debris all over the freeway.
MedStar stated that two people — both of the drivers — suffered only minor injuries.
Workers were forced to shut down the southbound lanes of West Loop 820 in order to clear away the mess. Lanes have slowly started opening back up to regular traffic, but there has been no word yet on when the entire roadway will be back to normal. Check the traffic map for the latest updates.