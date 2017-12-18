CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Yona Gavino
Filed Under:Amazon, Eagle Mountain Lake, packages dumped, Tarrant County Sheriff's Department

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBS11) – The driver who dumped more than two dozen Amazon packages in Eagle Mountain Lake has been fired by a deliver service provider in North Texas.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office collected 25 Amazon packages and envelopes – including Sherri Murrell’s.

“I got an email that said it had been lost in transit,” said Murrell.

Unlike the other boxes that were ransacked, the delivery driver rejected her grandson’s Christmas gift.

“It was a Nerf tactical vest with bullets and safety glasses. The vest was just dumped off to the side like it didn’t matter. That was something the driver wouldn’t want. But yet my grandkids would love that,” explains Murrell.

The driver tossed the packages in two neighborhoods and a dumpster. The chief of the Eagle Mountain Volunteer Fire Department followed him – and spread the word online.

truck e1513569405529 Delivery Driver Fired After Amazon Packages Dumped

Discarded Amazon packages found in Tarrant County. (CBS11)

Amazon quickly took action.

“I will give them credit. They were very good – no qualms about giving us a refund,” says Murrell.

The company emailed CBS11 a statement that says: “We are working with our delivery service provider and law enforcement as they investigate. This individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages, and we will continue to work directly with customers to make things right.”
“It’s disappointing that they would stoop to that level. He’s paid a job – to deliver packages, and he didn’t care at all about what happened to them,” says Murrell.

Amazon says it requires background checks. A spokesperson told CBS11 the driver passed it.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No word yet what charges the driver will face – if any.

