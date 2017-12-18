DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Mavs Maniac Erbie Bowser will never set foot out of jail after the convicted killer dropped his appeal.
Erbie Bowser went from floor entertainer to mass murderer, killing four women in two cities on one night in 2013.
A jury convicted Bowser of murder in one of the four cases, but could not reach a consensus on whether to give him a death sentence. The deadlock meant Bowser got an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.
The decision to drop his appeal process means Bowser will stay locked up for life, but the state will not seek another death penalty trial for the three other victims.
