CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:body cam video, Chief Joel Fitzgerald, Fort Worth Police Department, Local TV, officer fired, Sergeant Kenneth Pierce, taser, use of force

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) –On Monday, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald terminated 22-year veteran, Sergeant Kenneth Pierce following the review of a case “eerily reminiscent” of a viral arrest last year that gained national attention.

According to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department Monday night, this incident was uncovered by police supervisors conducting a mandatory “use of force” review.

screen shot 2017 12 18 at 7 48 45 pm Fort Worth Chief Terminates Officer For Multiple Violations

FWPD use of force incident (Fort Worth Police Dept.)

Police said in August, a woman called for assistance regarding a domestic disturbance. She was producing identification, as requested, but nevertheless, Fitzgerald said Pierce became “impatient, initiated an unnecessary physical confrontation, and then ordered a rookie police officer to ‘Tase’ the woman.”

The entire confrontation was captured by body camera video and Fitzgerald made the video public.

“I’m confident that everyone who sees this video, including members of this department, will agree this supervisor’s response and subsequent behaviors are absolutely unacceptable,” said Chief Fitzgerald. “We are built on a foundation of being problem-solvers. Pierce responded in an opposite manner, and he escalated the situation endangering everyone involved including his fellow officers.”

screen shot 2017 12 18 at 7 49 46 pm Fort Worth Chief Terminates Officer For Multiple Violations

FWPD use of force incident (Fort Worth Police Dept.)

Chief Fitzgerald said the department reached out to the woman on multiple occasions, but she has not responded.

For the sake of her privacy and the fact this was a domestic violence case, the department redacted her name and address and obscured her face in the video.

“Thankfully, in this situation, our internal systems worked, both in the use of force review and the criminal investigative process. Charges against the woman were dropped after a review of the evidence, including the video.” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said the officer’s response does not reflect the vast majority of the department’s encounters with the public.

“Even in tough and challenging times, our officers demonstrate leadership, patience and de-escalation tactics in their daily work,” said Fitzgerald. “In my mind, all people should be treated with dignity and respect. That’s non-negotiable.”

One year ago this month, Jacqueline Craig was thrust into the spotlight when she was arrested. The confrontation with Fort Worth police officer William Martin was captured on video.

Comments
  1. Michael Gangeri says:
    December 19, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Studies have shown that behavior like this is caused by a dietary lead deficiency. A simple cranial lead injection can cure the offender and tends to have a positive effect on the entire group. The test inoculations in Dallas and Baton Rouge we’re effective but unfortunately way too random.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch