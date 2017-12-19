NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By Mike Fisher
FRISCO, Texas (105.3 THE FAN)The Dallas Cowboys earned four Pro Bowl berths today, including three familiar faces from the offensive side of the ball.

Left tackle Tyron Smith, center Travis Frederick and right guard Zack Martin have all become staples in the all-star game, scheduled this year for Sunday, Jan. 28 in Orlando, and they are in again this year.

Tyron Smith

Travis Frederick

Zack Martin

DeMarcus Lawrence, who has spent the season atop the NFL sack leader board, has been selected for his first Pro Bowl.

DeMarcus Lawrence

“We’ve got the best O-line in the country, so they’re supposed to be recognized,” Lawrence said on Tuesday afternoon before learning the results, adding, “Trying to get these last two games and secure a spot in the playoffs, that’s the most important thing. Individual recognition is good. But it’s a team sport.”

As a team, Dallas is 8-6 and ranked ninth in the six-team playoff race, which explains the absence of other candidates.

So they’ll be represented by Martin, who now starts his career with five Pro Bowl berths in his first five seasons, Frederick, who has now made the past four Pro Bowls, and Smith who has been named to the past five Pro Bowls.

