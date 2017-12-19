DALLAS (CBS11) – A Dallas man who was trying to help another man get back on his feet was shot twice and nearly killed.

Dallas Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Tyryk Powell, 21.

Investigators said when Powell was asked to leave the victim’s home, Powell returned and shot him.

“I do remember opening the door and seeing the gun and just being like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to get shot,’” said Justin Wern, who was shot in the chest and arm. “I know I’m very lucky to be alive.”

Investigators said the shooting happened on December 7.

Wern, a former drug addict who has been sober for eight years, said he now tried to help other he sees going down the troubled path he once traveled.

He believed Powell was one of those people who needed help and guidance.

“I don’t really want anyone I’m friends with try to go through that,” said Wern.

Wern is a chef and said he met Powell through work.

He said he offered to help Powell but when Wern noticed Powell was not living a positive life, he would not let Powell stay at his house anymore.

“Maybe he got mad because I wasn’t giving him what he wanted anymore. No money, no good, no place to stay,” said Wern. “I feel more sorry for him that he thought this was necessary, but it’s not going to stop me from talking to people.”

Wern, unable to work right now, has many months of recover ahead of him.

As for forgiving the man accused of shooting him, who he once tried to help…

“I don’t know. I guess I would. I just want him to learn from his mistakes and unfortunately it’s probably not going to be a good lesson that he learns,” said Wern.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.

Dallas Police confirmed there is currently a warrant for Powell’s arrest on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.