No School In Kaufman ISD After Water Line Break Disrupts Service

KAUFMAN (CBSDFW.COM) – Crews in Kaufman have been working on a broken water line that has now closed the city’s schools. Officials said that an older 12-inch pipe erupted Monday night, disrupting service to area homes and businesses. The water service is currently operating at a minimum.

The issue began at about 9:00 p.m. and workers are waiting for replacement parts to arrive.

People in Kaufman have been asked to minimize water use on Tuesday until repairs can be completed. Officials are working to make sure that the local hospital is not impacted too badly. The city is keeping residents updated on their website and on their Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Kaufman Independent School District has been forced to cancel classes on Tuesday because several campuses are without water. There will be no school throughout the entire district on Tuesday. The district said that semester exams will resume on Wednesday under normal release times — not early dismissal.

 

