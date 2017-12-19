BOSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Massachusetts man convicted of leading an Islamic State group-inspired plot to behead a conservative blogger is scheduled to be sentenced.
Prosecutors will ask the judge Tuesday in Boston to sentence 28-year-old David Wright to life in prison for his role in the plot to kill New York resident Pamela Geller.
Wright was found guilty of plotting to kill Geller because she had angered some Muslims after organizing a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Garland. The competition featured adaptations of the Islamic prophet.
The plot was never carried out but the 2015 cartoon contest turned deadly when two suspects opened fire outside the Curtis Culwell Center during the exhibit. The suspects fired at an unarmed Garland Independent School District security guard, hitting him in the leg. A Garland police officer standing near the guard returned fire and killed both men.
Jurors found Wright guilty in October of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism and other crimes.
Prosecutors say a harsh punishment will help to deter future crimes.
Wright’s attorneys are asking for 16 years. Wright argued at trial that he didn’t really support the Islamic State group and was living in a fantasy world. His lawyers say a life sentence is “draconian.”
