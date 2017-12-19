MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mesquite Police Department is trying to find a woman who took her child in violation of a court order.
The child is identified as Dominic Payne, 2 years 11-months-old. Dominic was taken by Porscha Dodson, 27.
They are believed to have left the area and may be headed to New Jersey, but their exact whereabouts are unknown. Investigators currently hold an arrest warrant for Porscha for the felony offense of Interference with Child Custody.
Dominic is described as follows: black, boy, about 3 feet tall, weighing 38 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue green sweatshirt and pants, with black Nike shoes.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336