DFW
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
CBS 11
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 21
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2
KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD
OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The Fan
Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
DSO Chief Deputy Marian Brown Named Interim Sheriff
Dallas County Commissioners have named Dallas County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Marian Brown as the interim sheriff for Dallas County.
Jet Engine Cowling Falls Off Truck, Blocks Traffic In DFW
A jet engine cowling fell off the back of a big rig on I-635 in Irving this morning, blocking traffic for several hours.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
NASCAR
Golf
College
High School
Odds
Latest Headlines
Latest NFL Power Rankings
The Patriots took the top spot in the AFC thanks to a wild ending in Pittsburgh. Did they move up the rankings as a result?
Jerry Jones Hopes For 'Reward' On Tyron Smith Knee News
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones added another level of hope on Tuesday, telling 105.3 The Fan that Dallas feels "rewarded'' by the Monday MRI results.
Featured Podcasts
Shan and RJ
Ben & Skin
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Current Conditions
Live Radar
Storm Team Blog
Sky Cams
Share Photos
Weather App
Traffic
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
KRLD Restaurant Week
Audio
Featured Podcasts
CEO Spotlight
Around Town
Better Living with Nick Carissimi
Brad Sham Cowboys Report
Gavin Dawson
Hello, Win Column!
E.S.P.
Eat
Scardello Artisan Cheese In Dallas Is A Cheese Lover's Paradise
Scardello Artisan Cheese carries over 150 different selections. If you're not sure what you like, don't worry. They will let you sample everything in the case.
Fruity Pebbles Revealed As Mystery Oreo Cookie Flavor
One lucky fan is going to be $50,000 richer for correctly guessing that Fruity Pebbles was the creme filling flavor inside of Mystery Oreo cookies released earlier this year.
See
Tasha’s KRLD To Do List December 14-17, 2017
The holidays are here and there is always plenty to do around DFW. See the KRLD 'To Do' list.
Best Holiday Markets In DFW
Visit a Dallas/Fort Worth holiday market to find just the right detail you've been looking for to make this winter wonderland extra memorable.
Play
Season Of Giving: Forbes Reveals The Top U.S. Charities Of 2017
The holiday season brings out generosity in people. Forbes has revealed their list of America's largest charities, and how much of your money goes towards their respective causes.
Best Local Gift Card Ideas In DFW
From great places for food and locally made goods to toy stores, movie theaters, and more, here is a look at the best locally owned places in the DFW area to get gift cards for your loved ones this holiday season.
Contests
More
Travel
America's Best Sledding Hills To Enjoy This Winter Season
If sliding on a plastic saucer is your idea of downhill fun, the best sledding hills in America have plenty of snowy slopes to navigate with the aid of gravity.
America's Best Christkindl Markets
Get a preview of five of America's best Christkindl Markets from around the country.
Best Winter Getaways In Europe
A definitive list of the best places in Europe to travel to this winter.
America's Best Offbeat Destinations To Visit This Holiday
The busy holiday season is here. If you're thinking of heading out of town, take a look at five of the most magical and most rewarding destinations to visit during the holidays.
More
Events
DENSE FOG ADVISORY:
Current Info
|
Live Radar
|
Check Traffic
|
Share Photos
|
Facebook
|
Twitter
|
Weather App
Latest NFL Power Rankings
December 19, 2017 at 10:15 am
Filed Under:
NFL
,
NFL Power Rankings
More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
KRLD 1080
105.3 The Fan
100.3 Jack FM
98.7 KLUV
La Grande 107.5
ALT 103.7
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
KVTV Live
Live Feed