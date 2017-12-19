DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Texas Rangers pitcher Martin Perez broke his right elbow (non-pitching arm) in an incident on his farm.

Texas Rangers GM Jon Daniels tells 105.3 The Fan that Perez was on his farm in Venezuela, in a ‘pen or wherever they keep animals,’ and a bull moved towards him. According to Daniels, Martin moved to get out of the way and landed on the elbow.

Daniels said Perez had surgery and replaced the ‘radial head’ with an artificial implant, “to speed up the healing process.”

Martin Perez underwent surgery on Monday to repair a fracture of the radial head in his right (non-throwing) elbow. Injury occurred on his ranch in Venezuela. Is expected to be sidelined for approximately four months. — John Blake (@RangerBlake) December 19, 2017

Daniels says Perez is optimistic about an aggressive plan to be ready by opening day, but the team is planning to maybe not have him for 4 weeks or so of the season.