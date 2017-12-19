CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By J.D. Miles
Filed Under:Chris Anderson, Dancing, gate agent, love field, Southwest Airlines, Viral Video

DALLAS (CBS11) – He went from obscurity to the most popular airline employee in the country all because of a viral video.

But for a few moments at Love Field last week, delays were overshadowed by dancing at one terminal.

Chris Anderson is a Southwest Airlines ramp agent at Love Field who guides planes into gates and helps load and unload baggage.

But on Friday evening he became a dance instructor to little girls inside the terminal waiting for a flight to Oklahoma.

“I just happened to look up the in the window and I said there’s two little girls dancing I thought I might join along,” Anderson said. “I looked up and they did wave and then I looked back and I waved and then they started doing little dance routines and I follow them and they started following me.”

The girls’ father recorded video that has close to 2 million views online.

“The next day when I went to work another coworker that I work with came up to me and said hey like what you did and I said what are you talking about?,” he says.

With airport blackouts and weather delays across the nation, dancing may be the last thing holiday travelers feel like doing.

But Anderson’s uplifting personality makes everyone want to.

“I like to entertain. I like to make people happy with so many different things happening in the world at this time. So if I can turn things to positive and if I can see the parents are happy, the kids are happy, I know I’ve done my job for the day,” he says.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch