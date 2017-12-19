CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Current Info | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Chief Joel Fitzgerald, Dorshay, Fort Worth Poiice, Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, Fort Worth Police Department, indefinite suspension, Local TV, officer fired, officer suspended, taser, Taser Gun

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman at the center of a controversial arrest caught on camera is speaking only to CBS 11 News after Fort Worth police Chief Joel Fitzgerald announced that the senior officer involved in the incident has been fired.

The woman, who only wants to be identified by her first name — Dorshay — says she called 911 back in August asking for help with a domestic disturbance involving her boyfriend. While on the phone with the dispatcher she was heard threatening to stab the man if he kicked in her door. Ultimately, the call ended with officers arriving, using a stun gun on her and placing her under arrest.

Veteran Fort Worth police Sergeant Kenneth Pierce was fired over the confrontation that was captured by another officer’s body camera. The department released the video Monday evening and CBS 11 showed the footage to Dorshay for the first time. She says the incident has left her wary of police. “I don’t trust the police department. I don’t trust 911. I don’t trust anything.”

When Sergeant Pierce and a rookie police officer arrived Dorshay did have a knife but says she explained that she had it for self-defense and willingly handed it over when asked. Dorshay said she protested when she was then asked for identification and told the officers that she felt like she was the one being treated like a suspect.

It was at that point that Sergeant Pierce attempted to handcuff her. Saying she “didn’t know what else to do” Dorshay says she resisted and Pierce then ordered the rookie police officer to use a stun gun.

“My child was in the house and if I go to jail who’s going to look after her,” she said. “At that moment and time I just thought ‘I’m gonna fight them back, because I called y’all. How y’all gonna take me to jail?’ It [sic] don’t make sense… just defense mode, I was thinking about my child.”

A statement from the department agreed that Dorshay was producing her ID and went on to say that Pierce became “impatient, initiated an unnecessary physical confrontation, and then ordered use of the Taser.

Dorshay was initially charged with Aggravated Assault and Resisting Arrest, but the charges were later dropped.

Despite Sergeant Pierce being placed on “indefinite suspension” for his actions, Dorshay says she has plans to sue the department. “I’m happy but I still would like to go forward with suing the police department, because I repeatedly told them… the rookie officer you’re talking about, she closed my leg in the door. They ripped the Taser things out of my skin. It’s just wrong.”

In the FWPD statement, Chief Fitzgerald said the department had reached out to Dorshay, on multiple occasions, but that she had not responded.

Comments
  1. Betty Hobbs Krenik says:
    December 19, 2017 at 9:24 am

    The Garland Police department knows this tactic all too well. Domestic violence victims who call repeatedly for help get none, then can be beaten in their own homes with officers who barge in not only refusing to tell them who called, what they are accused of, but then hiding video evidence and dragging them from their homes with small children left alone inside!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch