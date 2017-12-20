Filed Under:democrat, Local TV, minnesota, resignation, Sen. Al Franken, Sexual Harassment, Sexual misconduct, Tina Smith

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sen. Al Franken plans to officially leave the U.S. Senate on Jan. 2.

gettyimages 881759484 Al Franken To Officially Leave US Senate On Jan. 2

Minnesota Senator Al Franken (credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The announcement Wednesday from a Franken spokesman should put to rest questions surrounding the timing of the Minnesota Democrat’s departure and concern that he might reverse his planned resignation.

Franken announced earlier this month that he would leave “in the coming weeks” amid several sexual misconduct allegations. His office later indicated it would come sometime in early January.

Gov. Mark Dayton’s choice to replace Franken, Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, is set to be sworn in Jan. 3.

tina smith 891664318 Al Franken To Officially Leave US Senate On Jan. 2

Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith (credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Smith will keep some of Franken’s top staff when she takes office. She plans to run for the seat in 2018.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch