Frieda Bosh (DeSoto Police Department)

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The mother of NBA player Chris Bosh was arrested Tuesday for exploiting a disabled person.

On Monday, DeSoto police obtained arrest warrants for Frieda Bosh and Johnathan Brown. Brown previously lived with Frieda Bosh at 902 St. George Place in DeSoto, which was raided by police on December 8 for suspected drug distribution activity.

The arrest warrants charged Bosh and Brown with exploitation of a disabled person, a third-degree felony.

Police say during investigation after the raid of the home, it was discovered that Bosh and Brown allowed the disabled victim to live at the home for the purpose of monetary profit and personal gain.

According to the affidavit, Bosh ordered the victim to give her a large portion of his monthly disability check to pay rent for the victim and Brown.

The affidavit also states the victim, who was intimated by Brown, was forced to take part in Brown’s drug distribution activities.

Police say Bosh allowed this to happen in order to obtain free narcotics and marijuana from Brown, while also allowing the drugs to be distributed from the home.

Bosh was arrested and transported to the DeSoto City Jail on Tuesday. Police say she posted bond and was released.

Brown is in custody at the Tarrant County Jail.