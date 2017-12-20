DALLAS (KRLD) – A little man in a red suit caused some big problems for police in Dallas.
“Everyone be on the lookout for him,” said Officer Gonzalez while holding up a wanted poster with a drawing of the Elf on the Shelf. “He’s a white male, approximately six inches tall and he’s wanted for holiday mischief.”
The elf makes a mess with black fingerprint powder in the evidence room, gets into a candy dish on a detective’s desk and even steals treats from one of the K-9 officers.
Watch the video to find out how it ends.
