Burakovsky Gets 2nd Goal In OT, Capitals Beat Stars 4-3 Andre Burakovsky scored his second goal of the game 1:51 into overtime, lifting Washington over the Dallas Stars 4-3 for its fourth straight win.

No. 8 Texas A&M Barely Beats Northern Kentucky 64-58No. 8 Texas A&M has a goal of driving three hours in late March to play in the Final Four in San Antonio. The Aggies found out Tuesday night they will need star defenders Admon Gilder and Robert Williams to do it.