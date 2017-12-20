CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
ATLANTA (AP) — The CEO of Delta Air Lines says the company will seek compensation for its losses after a fire in an underground electrical facility knocked out the Atlanta airport’s power supply and also its backup electricity for about 11 hours Sunday.

The blackout stranded thousands of passengers and led to the cancellation of more than 1,500 flights just ahead of the frenzied holiday travel period.

Stranded passengers relax near baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on December 18, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (credit: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Delta CEO Ed Bastian tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he found it “shocking” that it took so long to get power restored. Bastian said he doesn’t know whether Georgia Power or Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was responsible, but said Delta will have conversations with both.

Bastian told the newspaper the airline may have lost $25 million to $50 million of revenue as a result of the blackout.

