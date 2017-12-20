FRISCO, Texas (105.3 THE FAN) – Ezekiel Elliott practiced on Wednesday for the first time since doing his time under the terms of the NFL’s six-game suspension, and while that part of his day was certainly sweet, the Dallas Cowboys star’s meeting with the media was certainly short.

To open the presser, I asked him about what he’d learned and how he’d grown in his time away from the club.

“I’m not really going to talk about it,” Elliott responded. “It’s behind me. I’m just trying to start a new page, a new chapter.”

But he continued: “I’m going to thank this Cowboys organization for being behind me. Thank my family, my team and my friends for just supporting me through that time and especially the Cowboys fans who have stuck by me through this tough time and haven’t lost faith in me. But I’m not talking about it anymore. This is going to be the last time you hear me speak about it, so please don’t even ask me about it.”

Elliott fielded a handful of other questions while positioned in front of his locker at The Star over the course of about 60 seconds, noting that the return reception he got from teammates “was great. The energy was high. I missed all the guys. They missed me, and we’re excited to continue the season.” He also said he isn’t certain when his Cabo workout video will be released, and then said, “I’m ready to talk about (Sunday’s opponent) the Seattle Seahawks. I’m ready to talk about the Dallas Cowboys. I’m not speaking on that anymore.”

And then another question came on the subject he said was closed: Can you talk about what you’ve been doing the last six weeks?

“No.”

And then another: Why don’t you want to talk about that six-week stretch?

“Alright, I’m done,” Elliott said, walking away from the gathering. “Thank you.”