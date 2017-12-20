CBS 11(credit: Fort Worth Police Department) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 […]
(credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth say they are actively searching for a Dracula or zombie looking robber! The unidentified masked man held up a credit union in the city on December 1.

Police say the man walked into the EECU on Clifford Street showed the bank clerks a pistol in a holster on his right hip and announced “this is a robbery.” The man demanded that the clerks hand over all of the money and walked away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber left the bank in a white, 2011-12 Ford F250 Super Duty pickup that had a camper on it.

Apparently, this isn’t the only Dracula/zombie-type bank robbery that happened in North Texas.  Police say the EECU robbery is similar to others that were reported in Denton and Grapevine. The robber in both those cities wore the same type mask and drove away in the same type vehicle.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the robber and are asking anyone with information to call 817-989-3317.

