(CBSNEWS) – The House on Wednesday approved the GOP tax plan — for a second time — with President Trump’s desk as its next and final stop.

Lawmakers approved the bill in a 224-201, a day after they approved it a first time. Due to procedural issues that arose in the Senate a day earlier, the House had to vote a second time.

Besides confirmation of Neil Gorsuch as a Supreme Court justice, this marks the first major legislative achievement of the Trump presidency. President Trump has long said he wants to sign the legislation before Christmas.

The Senate passed the final version of the GOP tax bill early Wednesday morning, after hours of floor speeches in which Democrats lambasted the legislation as bad for the middle class, while Republicans insisted the exact opposite was the case. The legislation passed along party lines, 51-48, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the vote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said the Senate will continue to prove to the American people the bill is beneficial to them. Multiple polls have suggested the bill is more unpopular than it is popular, and that many Americans believe their taxes will go up, even as Republicans say taxes will go down for most families and individuals.

“My view of this is if we can’t sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work,” McConnell said in a press conference following the vote.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, called the vote a “referendum” on whether the American dream can be alive in the future.

“We don’t believe you have to settle for anemic growth, flat wages and fewer jobs,” Cornyn said.

The bill’s passage in the Senate was briefly disrupted and delayed by people chanting, “kill the bill!” from the Senate gallery.

Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, was not present for the vote, as he battles the side effects of cancer and spends the Christmas holiday with his family.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, was pleased.

“After years of work, we are going to enact the most sweeping, pro-growth overhaul of our tax code in a generation. Americans are going to see relief almost immediately in the form of bigger paychecks and lower taxes,” Ryan said in a statement early Wednesday. “I commend Leader McConnell and Chairman Hatch for working closely with the House to produce this historic legislation, and I look forward to joining them to send it to the president.”

