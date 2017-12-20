HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police have searched a woman’s apartment for clues in her fatal stabbing and the disappearance of her 6-week-old daughter.
Police say the search continued Wednesday for Shanally Flores, who’s the subject of an Amber Alert.
Authorities began looking for the baby after her mother’s body was discovered around midday Tuesday in her north Houston residence.
Police initially said they believed the baby was with the child’s father. Police say Thomas Bernardez and his vehicle were later located in San Antonio. Shanally wasn’t with him.
Houston police spokesman John Cannon said Wednesday that Bernardez is not considered a suspect or person of interest in the woman’s death.
The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.
