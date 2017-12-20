Filed Under:Amber Alert, fbi, Houston Police, Local TV, missing baby, mother killed, mother stabbed, Shanally Flores

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police have searched a woman’s apartment for clues in her fatal stabbing and the disappearance of her 6-week-old daughter.

Police say the search continued Wednesday for Shanally Flores, who’s the subject of an Amber Alert.

screen shot 2017 12 19 at 7 35 10 pm Houston Baby Still Missing After Mom Stabbed To Death

Shanally Flores (Houston PD)

Authorities began looking for the baby after her mother’s body was discovered around midday Tuesday in her north Houston residence.

Police initially said they believed the baby was with the child’s father. Police say Thomas Bernardez and his vehicle were later located in San Antonio. Shanally wasn’t with him.

Houston police spokesman John Cannon said Wednesday that Bernardez is not considered a suspect or person of interest in the woman’s death.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

