(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man believed to have been burglarizing a meat market in Dallas was shot and killed this morning.

According to police, the owner of the Tienda Mi-Mexico Meat Market, on Northwest Highway near Dallas Love Field Airport, saw two people inside the store when he went to open up around 6:30 a.m. The owner told police he pulled his gun and opened fire when one of the men charged at him.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene. The second suspect ran from the store on foot and is still on the loose. Police have not released a description of that man.