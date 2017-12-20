DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man believed to have been burglarizing a meat market in Dallas was shot and killed this morning.

According to police, the owner of the Tienda Mi-Mexico Meat Market, on Northwest Highway near Dallas Love Field Airport, saw two people inside the store when he went to open up around 6:30 a.m. The owner told police he pulled his gun and opened fire when one of the men charged at him.

According to family members, the business owner lawfully owns the gun he fired, but the experience has been traumatic for him. Raul Rios, his brother-in-law, said, “When you fear for your life ya know, it’s quite an experience when you come out of it. But he’s okay. He’ll be alright.”

The Tienda Mi-Mexico Meat Market supplies meat to several local taco shops. Investigators still at the scene late Wednesday morning said the suspects may have gained entry by prying a back door open.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene. The second suspect ran from the store on foot and is still on the loose. Police have not released a description of that man.