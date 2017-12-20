DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Current Info | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
BOSTON (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for a man who admitted to participating in a plot to behead a conservative blogger on behalf of the Islamic State group.

Nicholas Rovinski is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston. Rovinski pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy for his role in a plot to kill Pamela Geller, the blogger who angered some Muslims when she organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Garland in 2015. The competition featured adaptations of the Islamic prophet.

The cartoon contest turned deadly when two suspects opened fire outside the Curtis Culwell Center during the exhibit. Both suspects were shot and killed.

Rovinski’s sentencing comes a day after 28-year-old David Wright, of Everett, Massachusetts, was sentenced to 28 years in prison. A jury convicted Wright in October after Rovinski testified against him.

Prosecutors say Wright was the “mastermind” of the Islamic State-inspired plot.

