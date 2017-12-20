DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A bank robbery spree suspect is in Dallas Police custody after being involved in a standoff at a home off Skiles and Live Oak Streets near Exall Park in East Dallas.
Police said the suspect was wanted for at least four bank robberies during the past two days.
Police have not released the suspect’s identity.
Dallas Police investigators say a series of tips that led them to the suspect.
During the hours-long standoff, neighbors were asked to stay out of the area as a precaution.
The banks the suspect allegedly robbed are:
Compass Bank – 2200 Oak Lawn (Tuesday)
Compass Bank – 1800 Abrams (Wednesday)
Chase – 11700 Marsh Ln. (Wednesday)
Well Fargo – 5700 W. Northwest Highway (Wednesday)
