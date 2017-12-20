THE COLONY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers and members of the The Colony Police Department are investigating a burglary that ended with officers firing their weapons and a suspect dead.

A CBS 11 News crew spoke with the homeowner who said she and her daughter were home when burglars broke in by smashing a cinderblock through the back patio door. The woman, who did not want her name released, said they ran outside after seeing a man grab a kitchen knife from the counter.

Police say it was around 6 p.m. when they received a call about a burglary in the 5500 block of Rice Street. When officers arrived they found two men inside the home. While one of the suspects ran out the back door and down the alley, the other stayed inside the home.

Officer Rick De la Cruz, with The Colony Police Department, described what happened. “Officers approached the suspect that was inside. The suspect walked towards them with a knife in his hand and with the officers fearing for their lives they returned fire with their service weapons to defend themselves.”

The name of the suspect who was shot and killed has not been released. The second suspect that ran from the house is still on the loose and police say they don’t have a good description of the man.

No officers were injured.