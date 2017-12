HALSTAD, Minn. (CBSNEWS/AP) – A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube. Monalisa Perez, 20, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree manslaughter in the June death of 22-year-old Pedro Ruiz III, The Star Tribune reported . Perez, who was pregnant at the time of the shooting, has two young children with Ruiz.

Perez told investigators that Ruiz wanted to make a video of her shooting a bullet into a hardcover encyclopedia he was holding against his chest, according to court records. Perez said she fired a .50-caliber Desert Eagle pistol from about a foot away. Two cameras recorded the incident, though investigators have withheld the footage. Ruiz died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The couple had a YouTube channel where they posted videos of pranks and stunts. Hours before the shooting, Perez tweeted: “Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. HIS idea not MINE.”

The victim’s aunt, Claudia Ruiz, told CBS affiliate Valley News Live earlier this year that the couple played pranks and put them on YouTube.

“They were in love, they loved each other,” she said. “It’s just a prank gone wrong. It shouldn’t have happened like this. It shouldn’t have happened at all.”

