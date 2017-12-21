DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 9-year-old is among three people injured after a shooting at a gas station on Harry Hines Boulevard near Northwest Highway.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. and left a red pickup riddled with bullets. A 20-year-old man was shot in the stomach and is in serious condition after undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

Police say the 9-year-old boy and a woman whose age isn’t known were also “injured by gunfire.”

According to investigators, one of the male suspects approached the unidentified woman while the 20-year-old man she was with was inside the convenience store paying for gasoline. When the 20-year-old returned he told the suspect to leave the woman alone and that’s when he was shot.

Witness Celina Morales said she didn’t see the fight, but ran from the area after shots were fired fired. “I just heard gunshots,” she said. “I heard somebody yell something to somebody else and there were like four gunshots and we just booked it… because that’s super dangerous.”

Morales’ friend Luis Loredo says he initially thought the popping sounds he heard were from a big rig. But, when the gunfire continued, he hurried away and was able to flag down a nearby police officer. He says he’s also relieved that more customers weren’t injured.

“Thirty minutes earlier, there were 40 people here,” said Loredo. “It could have escalated… so much more.”

“Day by day, it’s just getting more dangerous,” said customer Nick Luu, who added that the pace of random violence in the world keeps him on alert. “I don’t know what’s going on, it’s getting very crazy out there.”

Police have not released the names of the victims, but a relative tells CBS 11 that the male driver underwent surgery at Parkland Hospital earlier Thursday and is doing okay.

Police say the men sped from the scene in a champagne or tan-colored Toyota Camry. There is surveillance video and police are reviewing it.